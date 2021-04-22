Norges Bank Takes $26.74 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 712,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,739,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

