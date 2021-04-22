North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $61,000 Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,189,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Meredith by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 727,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meredith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meredith by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,082,000 after acquiring an additional 377,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meredith by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 265,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MDP opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

