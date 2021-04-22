North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXN opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

