North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases Shares of 9,000 Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.22% of Nathan’s Famous at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NATH stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $268.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

