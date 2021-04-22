North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 3,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 51.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on O. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

O opened at $69.34 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.