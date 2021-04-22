Northcoast Research Comments on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

NYSE MAN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $115.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 61,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

