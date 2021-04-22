Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.03 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($2.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NBN traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $30.05. 43,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,592. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $271.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

