Northern Trust Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

NTRS opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $110.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 795,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,059 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

