Northern Trust Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 6,683.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 513,063 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 488,127 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132,621 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Pixelworks stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $158.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,174.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

