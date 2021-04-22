Northern Trust Corp Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $16,522,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

IFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

