Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,497 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 33,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.