Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,342 Shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.48% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBFS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 11.60%.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

