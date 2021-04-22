Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

NASDAQ:III opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $213.45 million, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $66.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

