Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.56.

NTRS stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $110.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

