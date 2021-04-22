Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 955 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $155,320.98. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,589,423. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,054. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

