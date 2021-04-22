Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $21.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.