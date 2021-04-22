Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.98. 26,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,277. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $170.89 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

