Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,203,000.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 90,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

