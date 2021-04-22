Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

PAYX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,312. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

