Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,480.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,222.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $980.01 and a one year high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

