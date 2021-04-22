Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.81. The stock had a trading volume of 226,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,626,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $236.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

