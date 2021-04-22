Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,464,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.05. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,005. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $150.64 and a 52 week high of $263.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.