Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NVS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.40. 25,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

