Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Novartis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Novartis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

