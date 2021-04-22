NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) PT Lowered to $47.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s current price.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP boosted its position in NRG Energy by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 446,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 153,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

