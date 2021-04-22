NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in NuCana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,319,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 86,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

