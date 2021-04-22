Nucleus Vision One Day Volume Reaches $4.55 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $49.76 million and $4.55 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00067687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00657953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.88 or 0.08004736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

