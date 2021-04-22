Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $56.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. 35,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,121. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $206,558,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889,941 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $38,912,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after acquiring an additional 518,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.