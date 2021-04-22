Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of National Research worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in National Research by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Also, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

