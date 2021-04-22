Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 217,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSBF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $514.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.42. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $51,525.00. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

