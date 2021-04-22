Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Shares of CPSI opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $87,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.