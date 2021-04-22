Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $3.08 Million in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMVP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $122,593.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,481 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,488.

PMVP stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.