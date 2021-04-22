Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 25.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APOG opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $923.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

