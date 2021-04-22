NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4,809.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR has a 1-year low of $2,660.00 and a 1-year high of $5,028.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,701.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,368.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,053.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

