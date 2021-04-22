NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
