O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,700,448,000 after buying an additional 23,862,787 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,475,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,371,278,000 after buying an additional 14,750,520 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 233.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,158,416,000 after buying an additional 13,053,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

