Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $24.45 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grace Capital increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

