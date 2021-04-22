Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $10.83

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $10.54. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 6,851 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

