Oddz (ODDZ) Trading Down 21.8% This Week

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Oddz has a market cap of $17.34 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00278089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.01016767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00692374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,534.65 or 1.00210816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

