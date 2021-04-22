Offshift Price Tops $2.94 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00005461 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $273,520.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

