OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%.

NYSE OFG traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 8,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

