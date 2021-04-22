Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

