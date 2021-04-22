Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 10th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $368.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jill E. York purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.