Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLK. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $37.05 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

