Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 407,422 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $37.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides products and services for human protein biomarker discovery worldwide. Its Olink Explore product line include protein biomarker assays primarily for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, and inflammation; Olink Target product line comprise human protein biomarkers for monitoring immune system and downstream applications in clinical trials; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest, or a protein signature.

