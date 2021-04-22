OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

