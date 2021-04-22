OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 26.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

