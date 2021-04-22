Oppenheimer Boosts SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $71.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.01 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $45.96 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795 in the last 90 days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

