Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

