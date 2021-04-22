Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.62

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $422.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

